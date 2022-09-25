WVU, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced

Late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia Mountaineers' conference road game versus the Texas Longhorns Saturday, October 1, will kickoff at 7:30 and FSI will broadcast the game

West Virginia won last year's matchup Morgantown 31-23. Quarterback Jarret Doege had 290 yards and three touchdowns through the air while Leddie Brown rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is 2-2 on the season and is coming off a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech while West Virginia evened its record at 2-2 after handling the Virginia Tech Hokies 33-10 on Thursday night.

West Virginia holds a 6-5 advantage over Texas in the all-time series, including 4-2 in Austin.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly