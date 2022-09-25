Skip to main content

WVU, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced

Kickoff and TV for the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns have been released

Late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia Mountaineers' conference road game versus the Texas Longhorns Saturday, October 1, will kickoff at 7:30 and FSI will broadcast the game

West Virginia won last year's matchup Morgantown 31-23. Quarterback Jarret Doege had 290 yards and three touchdowns through the air while Leddie Brown rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Texas is 2-2 on the season and is coming off a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech while West Virginia evened its record at 2-2 after handling the Virginia Tech Hokies 33-10 on Thursday night. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

West Virginia holds a 6-5 advantage over Texas in the all-time series, including 4-2 in Austin. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Green Bold Furniture Review YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 4

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers heat coach Bob Huggins during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Football

2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule

By Christopher Hall
Sept 22 Kaden Prather Presser
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Sept 22 JT Daniels Presser
Football

WATCH: JT Daniels Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Sept 22 Jordan Jefferson Presser
Football

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame

By Julia Mellett
WVU Postgame Show
Football

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Buries Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19092988_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan