WVU Uniform Combo for No. 15 Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

SeasonSummary_2020_FB_GM2

West Virginia will wear blue helmets, gold jerseys, and blue pants this Saturday in Stillwater, OK, in the Big 12 Conference opener versus No. 15 Oklahoma State. 

Kickoff is at 3:30 pm EST and televised on ABC.

The Mountaineers are 4-7 all-time against the Cowboys, including losing the last five meetings between the two programs. 

Football

