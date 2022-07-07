WVU’s Ticket Allotment Sold Out for Backyard Brawl

On Thursday, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced West Virginia University’s ticket allotment for the Pitt game on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is sold out.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, or contact the Pitt Ticket Office for potential availability. Tickets are currently on sale for WVU’s five other away games, including Virginia Tech and Texas.

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Jason Bridge

Mini-package and single-game tickets for the 2022 six-game home campaign at Milan Puskar Stadium can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the 'Pick Your Own Seat' map online to purchase available seats at WVUGAME.com.

