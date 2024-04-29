Kyle West Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia junior Kyle West as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
West went 6-10 at the plate in the series sweep against Baylor, powering a pair of home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and a stolen base.
The Hedgesville (WV) native is currently on a six-game hitting streak and has five multi-hit games with three home runs during that stretch.
On the season, West is hitting .301 on the season, ranking second with nine doubles and has clubbed a team-high 11 home runs.
West is the second Mountaineer to earn the award this season after Derek Clark was named both Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week on April 8.
Overall, it is the 15th instance that a WVU baseball player has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
West and the Mountaineers are back in action Tuesday night in the Backyard Brawl against the Pitt Panthers. The first pitch is set for approximately 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPN2.
West Virginia took the first of the two-game series in Morgantown at Kendrick Family Ballpark with a 6-3 decision.