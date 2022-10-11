Skip to main content

Bonnaire Snags Sun Belt Weekly Honor

Goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire earned his first Sun Belt weekly honor.

WVU Men's Soccer goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week following a 4-0 shutout of the Old Dominion Monarchs on Oct. 8.

Bonnaire, in his collegiate debut, saw nine shots and registered a single save during WVU's first SBC victory. This marks the first conference honor for a Mountaineer since the MAC-to-SBC realignment.

The Mountaineers (3-6-2) will be out tonight, hoping to string a win streak together against the season's final non-conference opponent. They welcome Lehigh to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

20221010_130216
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox Previews Baylor

By Julia Mellett
Oct 10 Kaden Prather Presser
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Previews Baylor

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19094984_168388579_lowres
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Baylor

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Baylor

By Christopher Hall
20221010_124804
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Baylor

By Christopher Hall
20221010_123535
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Baylor

By Christopher Hall
20221010_120902
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Baylor

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19183759_168388579_lowres
Football

Quick Hits: Young Guys Impress During Bye Week, Plan Without Donaldson, Injuries + More

By Schuyler Callihan