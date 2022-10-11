Bonnaire Snags Sun Belt Weekly Honor
Goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire earned his first Sun Belt weekly honor.
WVU Men's Soccer goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week following a 4-0 shutout of the Old Dominion Monarchs on Oct. 8.
Bonnaire, in his collegiate debut, saw nine shots and registered a single save during WVU's first SBC victory. This marks the first conference honor for a Mountaineer since the MAC-to-SBC realignment.
The Mountaineers (3-6-2) will be out tonight, hoping to string a win streak together against the season's final non-conference opponent. They welcome Lehigh to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.
