Bonnaire Snags Sun Belt Weekly Honor

WVU Men's Soccer goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week following a 4-0 shutout of the Old Dominion Monarchs on Oct. 8.

Bonnaire, in his collegiate debut, saw nine shots and registered a single save during WVU's first SBC victory. This marks the first conference honor for a Mountaineer since the MAC-to-SBC realignment.

The Mountaineers (3-6-2) will be out tonight, hoping to string a win streak together against the season's final non-conference opponent. They welcome Lehigh to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.

