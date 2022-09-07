Skip to main content

Men's Soccer Drops in National Polls

A two-game skid was all it took for dramatic change in WVU's Week 3 standings.

After a dominant 4-1 victory over American University last night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the WVU Men's Soccer team is feeling the national attention.

The Mountaineers (2-2) are back in the win column, and staying in the nation's Top 25 programs. A two-game skid against No. 7 Pitt and Penn State brought the team down from No. 18 to No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and down from No. 4 to No. 10 in Week 3's TopDrawer Soccer poll. 

Nevertheless, the program is on the uptick and looking forward to a redemption-fueled weekend.

Last night's 4-1 victory over American will help get the .500 Mountaineers back on track.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MSOC v. American

DSC_5958
6
Gallery
6 Images

Friday night's game against Yale (0-0-2) will complete WVU's non-conference games and solidify head coach Dan Stratford's depth chart. Friday's game kicks at 7 p.m. from Dick Dlesk.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

USATSI_18997608_168388579_lowres
Football

What Kansas HC Lance Leipold Had to Say About WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18985946_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Around the Big 12 - Week 2 Score Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17485613_168388579_lowres
Football

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17245154_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
Former Colts punter Pat McAfee takes a selfie with fans after making the team's pick during the second day of the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Football

McAfee Joins ESPN's College GameDay

By Christopher Hall
20220906_131306
Football

WATCH: Mike O'Laughlin Previews Kansas

By Christopher Hall
20220906_132231
Football

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Previews Kansas

By Christopher Hall
20220906_133801
Football

WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Kansas

By Christopher Hall