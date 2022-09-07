Men's Soccer Drops in National Polls

After a dominant 4-1 victory over American University last night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the WVU Men's Soccer team is feeling the national attention.

The Mountaineers (2-2) are back in the win column, and staying in the nation's Top 25 programs. A two-game skid against No. 7 Pitt and Penn State brought the team down from No. 18 to No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and down from No. 4 to No. 10 in Week 3's TopDrawer Soccer poll.

Nevertheless, the program is on the uptick and looking forward to a redemption-fueled weekend.

Last night's 4-1 victory over American will help get the .500 Mountaineers back on track.

Friday night's game against Yale (0-0-2) will complete WVU's non-conference games and solidify head coach Dan Stratford's depth chart. Friday's game kicks at 7 p.m. from Dick Dlesk.

