Men's Soccer Stays in Top-25, Crooks Honored

Both the WVU Men's Soccer team and junior midfielder Ryan Crooks are showing their importance this week.

The 2-3 West Virginia Men's Soccer team remains in the top-25 this week, according to TopDrawerSoccer's Week 4 rankings.

A 1-1 record to American University and Yale last week dropped the Mountaineers from No. 10 to this week's landing at No. 21. Now, the team's Sept. 16 conference meeting with Coastal Carolina becomes a must-win for head coach Dan Stratford's crew. This game begins Sun Belt Conference play for the Mountaineers; WVU entered this season poised to win the conference championship.

On a more positive note, junior midfielder Ryan Crooks scored his first brace in the 4-1 win over American. Crooks, a native of Oxfordshire, England, also recorded a pair of assists. His outing on Tuesday night cemented him as the first WVU player to score twice and have two assists in the same game since 1987.

