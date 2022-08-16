Thiesen Named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Bjarne Thiesen is poised to help WVU to another lock-down season.

The German defender spent the summer playing for the USL League Two's Long Island Rough Riders; freshly back to NCAA-sanctioned play, Bjarne Thiesen is already kicking into gear.

Thiesen was joined on the 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference Team by Coastal Carolina's Alvaro Garcia-Pascual; James Madison's Luca Erhardt and Rodrigo Robles; Kentucky's Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Luis Grassow, and Robert Screen; Marshall's Milo Yosef, Vinicius Fernandes, Gabriel Alves, and Oliver Semmle; and Georgia State's Ross Finnie.

Thiesen, head coach Dan Stratford, and the Mountaineer Men's Soccer team will kick off fall action on Aug. 25. The program opens Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to the Robert Morris Colonials at 7 p.m.

