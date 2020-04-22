MountaineerMaven
Adams Named NWCA First-Team All-American

Daniel Woods

Awards have not stopped coming for West Virginia sophomore wrestler Noah Adams, as he was named a First Team All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association earlier this week.

Finishing off the third undefeated season in school history, he is now the 23rd All-American in school history. He joins two-time national runner-up Vertus Jones as the second sophomore to ever earn such honors.

The NWCA typically names All-Americans based on performances at the NCAA Championships, an event cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the full body of work from the 2019-20 season was taken into account for these selections.

Adams would have entered the national tournament as the two-seed at 197 pounds, coming off of a victory that made him the second Big 12 Conference champion in program history.

This caps off a thoroughly stellar season for the West Virginia native, adding All-American honors to his Big 12 championship, Big 12 Wrestler of the Year Award, and status as a finalist for the prestigious Dan Hodge Trophy. He also finished the season as the second-ranked 197-pound wrestler in the country behind Big 10 champion Kollin Moore.

With his biggest challenger in Moore graduating, Adams is likely to open the 2020-21 season as the number one wrestler in the nation at his weight and a favorite for the national championship.

