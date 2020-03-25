MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

Noah Adams Up For National Award

Daniel Woods

West Virginia wrestler Noah Adams finished the third undefeated season in school history and is not just being recognized locally.

Currently, Adams is one of eight finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, the wrestling equivalent of football's Heisman Trophy. The award is in the fan voting phase and you, the Mountaineer fans can help him win his sport's highest collegiate honor.

Voting is available right here as Adams takes on seven of the best college grapplers in the country:

wvusports.co/2xkWLxk

Despite not having a chance to compete for an NCAA Championship, Adams has had an outstanding season, reaching the finals of Hodge voting and winning the Big 12 Championship.

Earning these honors as just a sophomore, the future is very bright for Noah Adams as coach Tim Flynn looks to resurrect the West Virginia wrestling program.

Find the best coverage of West Virginia University athletics right here at Mountaineer Maven and on Twitter @WVU_SI.

Follow me on Twitter @danielwoodswv for coverage of Mountaineer sports and all news going on around the state of West Virginia.

Comments

Mountaineer Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Disrespected in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

The Mountaineers not getting respect from ESPN in early rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Will Have Four-Headed Beast in 2020-21

Bob Huggins will have a plethora of depth in the frontcourt next season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

BREAKING: Tshiebwe and Culver to Return to WVU

The Mountaineer big men elect to return to school

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Ranked in Top 15 of CBS Sports Way-Too-Early Rankings

The Mountaineers earn some love and respect in these rankings

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Former Mountaineer Makes Jump From XFL to NFL

Dravon Askew-Henry has been signed by an NFL team

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Top Five Most Exciting Players to Watch in WVU Football History

Take a trip down memory lane to examine some of the most electrifying players in West Virginia football history.

Quinn Burkitt

by

STUT

Projecting West Virginia Hoops Starting Lineup for 2020-21

Here's how the Mountaineers starting lineup could look like next year

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Anthaltar 11

Three Keys for a Final Four Run in 2020-21

What does WVU have to do to make a deep run in 2020-21?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

How Recent Moves by Carolina Impact Will Grier

Changes in Panthers QB room creates new opportunities for the ex-Mountaineer

Daniel Woods

by

STUT

Mountaineer Rewind: Tavon's Night vs Oklahoma

Looking back on one of the best individual performances in school history

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe