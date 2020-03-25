Noah Adams Up For National Award

West Virginia wrestler Noah Adams finished the third undefeated season in school history and is not just being recognized locally.

Currently, Adams is one of eight finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, the wrestling equivalent of football's Heisman Trophy. The award is in the fan voting phase and you, the Mountaineer fans can help him win his sport's highest collegiate honor.

Voting is available right here as Adams takes on seven of the best college grapplers in the country:

wvusports.co/2xkWLxk

Despite not having a chance to compete for an NCAA Championship, Adams has had an outstanding season, reaching the finals of Hodge voting and winning the Big 12 Championship.

Earning these honors as just a sophomore, the future is very bright for Noah Adams as coach Tim Flynn looks to resurrect the West Virginia wrestling program.

