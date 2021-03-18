Adam Pankey Re-signs with Dolphins

On Wednesday, former West Virginia University Mountaineer guard Adam Pankey re-signed with the Miami Dolphins. No details of the contract have been released at this time.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Adam Pankey (78) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pankey is entering his fifth year in the NFL, spending his first two seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being waived by the organization and joining the Tennessee Titans practice squad at the start of the 2019 season. He was later waived and picked up by the Dolphins late in the year and made a start for Miami prior to season's end. Pankey appeared in four games in his first three seasons, making the one start for the Dolphins during the 2019 season. He doubled his production last season, appearing in four games.

Following his senior season at West Virginia, where he earned Second Team All-Big 12 Conference Honores, he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May.

