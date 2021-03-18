Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Adam Pankey Re-signs with Dolphins

Former West Virginia guard and All-Big 12 Conference offensive lineman Adam Pankey re-signs with the Miami Dolphins
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, former West Virginia University Mountaineer guard Adam Pankey re-signed with the Miami Dolphins. No details of the contract have been released at this time.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Adam Pankey (78) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Adam Pankey (78) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Pankey is entering his fifth year in the NFL, spending his first two seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being waived by the organization and joining the Tennessee Titans practice squad at the start of the 2019 season. He was later waived and picked up by the Dolphins late in the year and made a start for Miami prior to season's end. Pankey appeared in four games in his first three seasons, making the one start for the Dolphins during the 2019 season. He doubled his production last season, appearing in four games.

Following his senior season at West Virginia, where he earned Second Team All-Big 12 Conference Honores, he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Adam Pankey (78) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Adam Pankey Re-signs with Dolphins

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2022 QB AJ Duffy Sets Decision Date

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 19

Carlson Reed - WVU Baseball
Baseball

Mountaineers Sweep Eagles 4-2

Huggins-Bob-031721
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference | 3/17

PhotoCredit_Brent_Beerends_SB2_9639
Basketball

Kysre Gondrezick Named All-America Honorable Mention by AP

USATSI_15672017
Basketball

2021 March Madness: Jack Morel's Bracket

Catcher Paul McIntosh - WVU Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Receives Boost with Key Starters Return