Alek Manoah Dominant in Return

Toronto Blue Jays rookie pitcher Alek Manoah had a strong outing following his return from the 10-day injured list.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah returned to the mound and tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. The rookie right-hander was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game after slipping in the dugout and suffered a bruised back following the All-Star break.

Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (4) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Manoah gave up a hit and a walk in the first but then faced the minimum until the seventh when he gave up just his second single on the day, finishing the outing with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

The former West Virginia hurler currently holds a 3-1 record and a 2.47 ERA on the season.

