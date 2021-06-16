Alex Ruoff Joins Best Virginia
On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast Podcast announced Alex Ruoff as the final member of the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, and will compete in the winner take all million dollar cash prize, The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
During his time as a Mountaineer, Ruoff averaged 11.2 points per game, and his 261 three-pointers made throughout his career that still stands as a program record.
The former Mountaineer guard earned Big East All-Conference Honorable Mention (2009) his senior season after averaging 15.7 ppg. Additionally, he scored a career-high 38 points behind a career-high nine threes against Radford.
Ruoff burst onto the season as a sophomore and was an intricate part of the NIT championship run, averaging 10.0 ppg during the run. Then, he helped guide West Virginia to the 2008 Sweet 16, averaging 18.3 ppg white shooting 50% from behind the arc in the NCAA Tournament.
Best will compete in Beckly July 7th and Wheeling July 9th before hosting the first round regional of the TBT at the Charleston Coliseum July 17-21.
2021 Best Virginia Roster
Head Coach - James Long
Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman
Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler
John Flowers
Kevin Jones
Tarik Phillip
Nathan Adrian
Sagaba Konate
Jonathan Holton
Teyvon Myers
Juwan Staten
Jaysean Paige
Logan Routt
Alex Ruoff
