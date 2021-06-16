Alex Ruoff Joins Best Virginia

Alex Ruff becomes the 11th and final member of this year's version of Best Virginia

On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast Podcast announced Alex Ruoff as the final member of the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, and will compete in the winner take all million dollar cash prize, The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

During his time as a Mountaineer, Ruoff averaged 11.2 points per game, and his 261 three-pointers made throughout his career that still stands as a program record.

The former Mountaineer guard earned Big East All-Conference Honorable Mention (2009) his senior season after averaging 15.7 ppg. Additionally, he scored a career-high 38 points behind a career-high nine threes against Radford.

Ruoff burst onto the season as a sophomore and was an intricate part of the NIT championship run, averaging 10.0 ppg during the run. Then, he helped guide West Virginia to the 2008 Sweet 16, averaging 18.3 ppg white shooting 50% from behind the arc in the NCAA Tournament.

Best will compete in Beckly July 7th and Wheeling July 9th before hosting the first round regional of the TBT at the Charleston Coliseum July 17-21.

Tickets for TBT are available at thebasketballtournament.com

Tickets for the exhibition games are available at bestvirginiatbt.com

2021 Best Virginia Roster

Head Coach - James Long

Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman

Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Kevin Jones

Tarik Phillip

Nathan Adrian

Sagaba Konate

Jonathan Holton

Teyvon Myers

Juwan Staten

Jaysean Paige

Logan Routt

Alex Ruoff

