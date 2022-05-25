Alonzo Addae Signs with the Ottawa Redblacks

Former West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae announced on social media he is officially an Ottawa Redblack Wednesday afternoon. The Canadian Football club drafted the Pickering, Ontario native in 2021, and per league rules, was allowed to return to college for another season.

"Excited to sign my first professional contract with the Redblacks in the Nations Captial. Thank you to all my family, friends and supporters who've been with me up to this point! Let's get to work Ottawa."

Addae went through the 2022 NFL Draft process but went undrafted before receiving an invitation to the Arizona Cardinals rookie camp.

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Alonzo Addae (4) celebrates a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Addae transferred to West Virginia from the University of New Hampshire in 2019 and had to sit out the entirety of the season to fulfill the NCAA transfer eligibility requirements. He accumulated 61 tackles in two seasons before coming to Morgantown.

A year on the WVU scout team elevated his game, starting all 10 games in his first season, earning second 10 All-Big 12 in 2020 and was the 13th pick in the 2021 CFL Draft. He returned to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility last year, earning All-Big 12 Honorable mention after tallying 73 tackles on the year.

In two years at West Virginia, the free safety recorded 139 tackles, including a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions and eight pass deflections.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly