Best Virginia Adds WV Native Tanner McGrew to the Roster

The unofficial West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team added Buchannon, WV native Tanner McGrew for upcoming The Basketball Tournament 2022 tipping off July 24 inside the Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, WV).

“Tanner is a great fit for Best Virginia,” said Head Coach James Long. “He is a cerebral basketball player who can bring different things to each lineup he plays with. More importantly, Tanner is a professional. He will be great in terms of our team dynamic. Playing at West Virginia Wesleyan, he has been around our alumni every summer and has developed relationships with most of the guys on Best Virginia. We are excited to have Tanner join us to chase this championship in Charleston.”

McGrew walked on to West Virginia Wesleyan and developed into a D-II All-American as a senior, averaging 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in his final year.

“I’m not a West Virginia University alumnus, but I did grow up in central West Virginia and have spent all my life there. I’m excited to represent the state, and can’t wait to experience that WVU fanbase," said McGrew.

Jul 1, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz Tanner McGrew (29) drives to the hoop against Memphis Grizzlies Yuta Watanabe (18) in the third quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The 6'8" 250-pound forward has played in Australia, Denmark, France, Portugal and Romania. McGrew played in the NBA G-League for the Salt Lake City Star and the Memphis Hustle during his time as a professional. McGrew was a member of the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team in 2019.

Last season, McGrew played for CSU Sibiu in Romania, averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 51% from the field, including 39% from three.

During the 2021 TBT, Best Virginia general manager and starting forward John Flowers told Mountaineer Maven the squad was open to filling out the roster with West Virginia natives, not just WVU basketball alum after reaching out to Jamel Morris of Fairmont State last season, who filled in the final spot just days ahead of the tournament. Morris and McGrew are the only current members to not play for WVU head coach Bob Huggins.

Best Virginia will host its only summer exhibition game on July 16 at Fairmont State University. The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 - Mylan Park Community Center) and Charleston (July 22 - South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

Players currently confirmed for Best Virginia include John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige, and now Jamel Morris. The rest of the roster will be announced weekly.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

Best Virginia Roster (So Far)

G Juwan Saten

G Jaysean Paige

G Jamel Morris

F Kevin Jones

F John Flowers

F Devin Ebanks

F Tanner McGrew

