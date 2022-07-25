Best Virginia Cruises in TBT Opener

Charleston, WV - Best Virginia, a team primarily made up of former West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball players, opened the TBT shot 33.3% from the field in the first half but still held a five-point advantage over the Virginia Dream at the break before an efficient third quarter broke the game open as the Mountaineers cruised to a 75-45 victory.

Best Virginia fell behind 6-0 to begin the game before Devin Ebanks pulled up for a mid-range jumper to put the Mountaineers on the board.

Jermaine Hailey gave Best Virginia its first lead of the night with just over two minutes left in the first quarter, finishing a contested layup on the break but a second chance opportunity on the other end put the Dream on top 12-11.

Kevin Jones tied the game at 13 with a pair of free throws before Jamel Morris hit a three from the right wing with two seconds remaining in the quarter to put the Mountaineers up 16-13.

Devin Cooper tied the game to open the second quarter, but Jones produced six of his first half points to begin the period and gave the Mountaineers a six-point advantage. Morris followed with a pair of free throws to increase the lead to eight. However, Best Virginia held just a five-point advantage going into the break.

Best Virginia opened the second half on a 12-0 run and held a 45-28 lead with six minutes remaining in the third and continued the momentum, building a 24-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers led by as many as 29 in the second quarter before leading 67-41 when the ELAM ending was set at 75. Best Virginia hit the mark and took the 75-45 win and moved on to the second round to face Herd That Tuesday night at 8:00 pm.

Kevin Jones led all scorers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jermaine Haley and Jamel Morris both produced 11 points apiece and Johns Flowers put up 10.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly