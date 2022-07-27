Best Virginia Handles Herd That

Charleston, WV - Jermaine Haley, Kevin Jones and John Flowers led Best Virginia with 17 points apiece as the Mountaineers moved past Herd That Tuesday night 89-79.

Herd That grabbed the early lead on a second chance opportunity kicked out to Jon Elmore for the straight away before Best Virginia went on a 7-0 to grab the momentum and the lead 9-5.

The Herd tied the game at 15 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter and the two were locked till the period ended.

In the second quarter, Best Virginia quickly got the ball down to Kevin Jones on the right block, sparking a 13-0 run and highlighted by back-to-back threes from John Flowers as the Mountaineers grew the lead to 19. However, Herd That got hot, ending the half on a 10-run to close the gap to seven at the break 41-34.

Best Virginia forward Kevin Jones. Photo courtesy of TBT

Cameron Young buried a three and the foul to open the second half, getting Herd That to within three.

Best Virginia began to takeover midway through the quarter and frustrations boiled on the Herd That sideline with a pair of technical fouls within a minute of game action helped push the Mountaineers lead to 16 at the end of the third.

The Mountaineers led 80-61 before the ELAM ending of 88 was announced. Best Virginia hit it with ease, cruising to a 89-79 victory.

Best Virginia will face the Bucketneers in the West Virginia Regional final Wednesday night at 7:00 pm EST at the Charleston Coliseum.

