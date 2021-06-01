Best Virginia Hosting a Pair of Exhibition Games

Best Virginia will play in two exhibition games ahead of TBT

On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast Podcast announced the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team will compete in Beckly July 7th and Wheeling July 9th. Tickets are available at bestvirginiatbt.com

Best Virginia, along with Marshall men's alumni basketball team Herd That, are co-hosting a regional in the winner take all million dollar cash prize summer tournament known as The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at the Charleston Coliseum July 17-21. Tickets are available at thebasketballtournament.com

2021 Best Virginia Roster

Head Coach - James Long

Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman

Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Kevin Jones

Tarik Phillip

Nathan Adrian

Sagaba Konate

Jonathan Holton

Teyvon Myers

Juwan Staten

Jaysean Paige

