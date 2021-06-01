Best Virginia Hosting a Pair of Exhibition Games
On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast Podcast announced the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team will compete in Beckly July 7th and Wheeling July 9th. Tickets are available at bestvirginiatbt.com
Best Virginia, along with Marshall men's alumni basketball team Herd That, are co-hosting a regional in the winner take all million dollar cash prize summer tournament known as The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at the Charleston Coliseum July 17-21. Tickets are available at thebasketballtournament.com
2021 Best Virginia Roster
Head Coach - James Long
Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman
Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler
John Flowers
Kevin Jones
Tarik Phillip
Nathan Adrian
Sagaba Konate
Jonathan Holton
Teyvon Myers
Juwan Staten
Jaysean Paige
