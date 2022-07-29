Skip to main content

Best Virginia Meets Red Scare in the Quarterfinals of the TBT

Best Virginia takes on Red Scare in Dayton

The West Virginia University alumni basketball team Best Virginia takes on the University of Dayton Flyers men's alumni basketball team Red Scare Friday night in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 pm EST inside the University of Dayton Arena and will be broadcasting on ESPN. 

As the one seed in the West Virginia Regional, Best Virginia rolled in the first two games, defeating Virginia Dream 75-45, then handling Herd That 89-79 before battling and buckling the Bucketneers 63-62 in the regional final. 

Best Virginia's Kevin Jones has led the team in scoring in all three games of the TBT, including a 2022 TBT personal-best 18 points in game one. Jones is averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game while Devin Ebanks is grabbing a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game. Jones is one of four Mountaineers averaging double figures through the first three games. 

Best Virginia

Best Virginia celebrating following the 63-62 win over the Bucketneers in the West Virginia Regional Finals. 

John Flowers buried five threes and was one of three Mountaineers to lead the team with 17 points in the win over Herd That in game two Tuesday night. The forward is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game.

Guard Jamel Morris has been a steady presence in the backcourt and is averaging 12.0 ppg while Jermaine Haley has attacked the basket for 11.3 ppg. 

The Red Scare fought through the Dayton region as the three seed with an average margin of victory of 4.3 points per game, the lowest average margin of victory of any remaining team. Jordan Sibert hit the game-winner in the Round 2 win over the Golden Eagles and leads the way at 13.7 points per game. Darrell Davis (13.0 ppg) and Scoochie Smith (11.3 ppg) are also averaging double figures while Josh Cunningham averages a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game and hit the game-winning shot in the Round 3 win over top-seeded, The Money Team.

