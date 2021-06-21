Best Virginia's TBT Field is Set

Best Virginia meets WoCo Showtime in the first round of the TBT

On Monday, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) released the 64-team field for the winner takes all million-dollar cash prize. The Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, is one of four sites for the TBT regionals hosted by men's basketball alumni teams of West Virginia's Best Virginia and Marshall's Herd That.

Best Virginia faces WoCo Showtime, Wofford's alumni team, on July 17, with tipoff set for 2:00 pm in the first round. The winner will face the winner of D2 and Bleed Virginia. All games will be broadcasted on ESPN's family of networks.

Tickets are available at thebasketballtournament.com

Best Virginia will host a pair of exhibition games in Beckly July 7th and in Wheeling July 9th, ahead of the TBT Tournament. Tickets are available at bestvirginiatbt.com

2021 Best Virginia Roster

Head Coach - James Long

Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman

Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Kevin Jones

Tarik Phillip

Nathan Adrian

Sagaba Konate

Jonathan Holton

Teyvon Myers

Juwan Staten

Jaysean Paige

Logan Routt

Alex Ruoff

