Best Virginia's TBT Field is Set
On Monday, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) released the 64-team field for the winner takes all million-dollar cash prize. The Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, is one of four sites for the TBT regionals hosted by men's basketball alumni teams of West Virginia's Best Virginia and Marshall's Herd That.
Best Virginia faces WoCo Showtime, Wofford's alumni team, on July 17, with tipoff set for 2:00 pm in the first round. The winner will face the winner of D2 and Bleed Virginia. All games will be broadcasted on ESPN's family of networks.
Best Virginia will host a pair of exhibition games in Beckly July 7th and in Wheeling July 9th, ahead of the TBT Tournament. Tickets are available at bestvirginiatbt.com
2021 Best Virginia Roster
Head Coach - James Long
Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman
Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler
John Flowers
Kevin Jones
Tarik Phillip
Nathan Adrian
Sagaba Konate
Jonathan Holton
Teyvon Myers
Juwan Staten
Jaysean Paige
Logan Routt
Alex Ruoff
