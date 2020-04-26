MountaineerMaven
Breaking: George Campbell Signs with Jets

Christopher Hall

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have signed West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Campbell spent his first four years as a Florida State Seminole. After serving on special teams as a freshman, Campbell was redshirted his sophomore season. Then, the next two seasons he battled injuries only appearing in eight games. 

During his career in Tallahassee, Campbell hauled in 13 passes for 226 yards before opting to transfer to West Virginia University for his final year of eligibility.

Although his first catch was a touchdown in the season opener against James Madison, Campbell became a fixture on special teams in Morgantown, before making his presence felt in the secondary snagging 10 of his 19 catches for 184 yards in his final two games in the old gold and blue. Additionally, seven of his 19 catches on the year were for touchdowns.

