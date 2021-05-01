BREAKING: Tony Fields II Selected by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns drafted West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II in the 5th round (153rd overall).

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fields II transferred to West Virginia for his senior season after spending his first three years starting for the Arizona Wildcats, where he tallied 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

In just nine games, Fields II led the Mountaineers in tackles with 88, also while registering four tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception to earn Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the year. Additionally, he was named top linebacker for the National team during the week leading up to the Reese's Senior Bowl. However, he did not play in the game.

