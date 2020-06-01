Butler Officially Joins Best Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineer basketball alumni team has added another member of the 2020 edition of Best Virginia after Da'Sean Butler announced he is committing to playing with his former teammates in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer.

Butler is a household name among Mountaineer fans with his late-game heroics with six game-winners during his senior season but most notably in the 2010 Big East Tournament with game-winners over Cincinnati (quarterfinals) and Georgetown in the championship game to capture the first Big East Championship in program history.

Butler averaged double figures all four years at West Virginia with a career average of 14.3 points per game and is only the third player in Mountaineer history to reach over 2,000 points in their career (2,095) joining Jerry West (2,309) and Hot Rod Hundley (2,180).

Since his time in the old gold and blue, Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft (42nd overall). However, after signing with the Heat in 2010, he was waived just months later before being picked up by the San Antonio Spurs' D League affiliate Austin Toros in March of 2011 and averaged 11.1 points in 37 games.

Since 2013, Butler has played in four different countries including Isreal last season for Hapoel Beer Sheva where he averaged 14.8 points per game.

The Basketball Tournament TBT recently revealed a plan of 24 teams in one location but has not released date or location at this time.

Current Best Virginia Roster

John Flowers

Daxter Miles Jr

Kevin Jones

Juwan Staten

Da’Sean Butler

Nathan Adrian

Tarik Phillip

Jonathan Holton

