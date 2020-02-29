Colton McKivitz's Results from the 2020 NFL Combine

For some, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine doesn't hold much weight. However, for former West Virginia offensive lineman, Colton McKivitz, it means everything.

McKivitz Official Combine Performance:

40 Yard Dash: 5.35 seconds

20 Yard Shuffle: 5.0 seconds

Bench Press: 20 reps

Vertical: 26 inches

Broad Jump: 106 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.87 seconds

Overall, McKivitz has raised his draft stock significantly. He was given a prospect rating, by NFL.com, of 6.14. As of right now, scouts are viewing McKivitz as a good backup, with starter potential.

How does McKivitz's combine performance hold up compared to who most experts would claim is the best lineman in this draft, Jedrick Wills? Well, Wills finished the combine with a rating of, 6.89. Meaning that McKivitz out performed his expectations at the combine, which is only going to be a good thing.

Several mock draft projections have McKivitz being a day three pick, potentially going in the fifth round. However, that isn't to say that the 6' 7", 300 pounder couldn't hear his name called earlier in the draft. At the end of the day, several teams need to draft offensive lineman, it is a position that every team must focus on. It will all come down to who wants to take a guy who is raw, but has a high ceiling. McKivitz fits that exact description. With his attributes, the former Mountaineer will be playing on Sunday's. The only question, which team will he be suiting up for?

Discuss below which team you want to see draft McKivitz.

