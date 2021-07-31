Sports Illustrated home
Darius Stills is Back on the Practice Field

After a brief stint on the NFI List, he is back on the practice field
Author:
Publish date:

Las Vegas rookie defensive lineman Darius Stills was placed on the Non-Football Injury List last Sunday but returned to action on Friday.

The former West Virginia University Mountaineer signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 1. 

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

Darius Stills
Mountaineers in the Pros

