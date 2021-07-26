Sports Illustrated home
Darius Stills Placed on Injury List

The former West Virginia defensive lineman should return to action soon
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that rookie defensive lineman Darius Stills was placed on the Non-Football Injury List.

No details have been released on how or the significance of the injury. However, Stills posted on social media, "I'm going to be ya'll, don't worry."

The former West Virginia University Mountaineer signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 1. 

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
