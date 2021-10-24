    • October 24, 2021
    David Sills is Active for the Giants

    David Sills is set to make his NFL debut vs. the Panthers
    Former West Virginia receiver David Sills will make his NFL debut for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 pm on FOX.

    Prior to the season, Sills hauled in seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the three preseason games.

    Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches the pass and makes a run defended by New England Patriots defensive back Dee Virgin (38) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.

    He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering a broken foot that ended all chances of him making the roster.

    In his final two seasons at West Virginia, he recorded 1,996 receiving yards on 123 receptions and 33 touchdowns.

