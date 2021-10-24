David Sills is Active for the Giants

Former West Virginia receiver David Sills will make his NFL debut for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 pm on FOX.

Prior to the season, Sills hauled in seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the three preseason games.

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches the pass and makes a run defended by New England Patriots defensive back Dee Virgin (38) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering a broken foot that ended all chances of him making the roster.

In his final two seasons at West Virginia, he recorded 1,996 receiving yards on 123 receptions and 33 touchdowns.

