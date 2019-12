Former Mountaineer Daxter Miles Jr. has continued his stellar play for the NAZ Suns and has had consecutive 20+ point games for the first time this season. In its game this past Sunday, Miles Jr had 26 points and five rebounds. He shot 8-16 from the field, including 5-9 from the three point line. He was also a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

If he keeps this up, we may end up seeing him and Jevon back together in Phoenix.