Daxter Miles Jr. Plays Well In NAZ Suns' Back-to-Back

The Northern Arizone (NAZ) Suns faced the Sioux Falls Skyforce on back-to-back nights over the weekend and unfortunately lost both contests. That being said, former Mountaineer, Daxter Miles Jr, has been getting more and more minutes and has been taking advantage of his increased role.

In the first game, Miles Jr finished with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

In the second game, Miles Jr finished with 13 points seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.