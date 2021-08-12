Sports Illustrated home
Deuce Shines in Win Over Lakers

McBride goes for 22 in his third appearance with the Knicks
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Knicks rookie guard out of West Virginia put up 20 second half points behind 6-6 shooting from three-point range in the win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. 

McBride scored his first bucket driving by the rookie out of Texas Tech, Mac McClung, for the easy two. He followed it with a block on the other end of the floor but was wiped away with a questionable foul call. 

It was evident McBride was starting to feel comfortable with his relentless defensive effort and put an exclamation point on the end of the first half, forcing a tough shot from rookie Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) that fell short as the shot clock expired. 

Late in the third, Quenton Grimes drove the lane and dished out to Deuce on the left side, burning the three and followed it with a deep ball from the top of the key to give buried the three to give the Knicks a 56-54 advantage. 

McBride hit his third three early in the fourth off the right wing before saving an offensive rebound on the next offensive possession to Obi Toppin, who was fouled and made the pair of free throws to take a one-point advantage. 

Moments later, he, again, hit back-to-back three's from the right wing, hitting 5-5 from behind the arc in the second half to extend the Knocks lead to four. 

Then, with just over a minute remaining in the game and as the shot clock was expiring, McBride buried his sixth three of the night.

He hit a pair of free throws in the final stages of the game for 22 points to go along with five assists and seven rebounds. 

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates a play in the second half against the Syracuse Orange in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
