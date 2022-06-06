Devin Ebanks Joins Best Virginia

On Monday, the Final Fourcast announced Devin Ebanks will join Best Virginia in its run for the 2022 The Basketball Tournament title this summer.

“We are so excited to have Devin as part of this year’s Best Virginia team,” said head coach James Long. “He is a professional that is going to bring versatility and experience at the highest level. He has been to the Final Four, played overseas, and played in the NBA. His versatility is going to give us the capability to do some different things on the court as well. All in all, it’s a great day for Best Virginia.”

Dec 26, 2009; Newark, NJ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Devin Ebanks (3) drives to the basket during second half action against Seton Hall Pirates forward Herb Pope (15) at the Prudential Center. West Virginia won 90-84 in overtime. Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Ebanks joins former Mountaineer teammates John Flowers and Kevin Jones. The trio comes together for the first time since making the magical Final Four run, including the 2010 Big East Championship.

“I’m excited about playing with Ebanks again,” Jones said. “He’s obviously a Final Four teammate, and an amazing basketball talent. We’re excited to have him on the team this year.”

Ebanks spent two years in Morgantown where he averaged 11.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for his career while harassing opponents at the top of the daunting 1-3-1 zone.

The Long Island, NY, native was selected 43rd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 NBA Draft. He made 63 appearances and started 15 games in three seasons with the legendary franchise.

Dec 9, 2008; New York, NY, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against West Virginia Mountaineers forward Devin Ebanks (3) during second half action at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. Davidson Wildcats won 68-65. Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Ebanks spent some time in the NBA D-League with the Texas Legends, Springfield Armor and Grand Rapids Gold until the 2015-16 season. Ebanks was a one-time NBA D-League All-Star and an All-NBA D-League Third Team recipient.

The Former Mountaineer forward has played internationally since 2014. He is averaging 17.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for his career, including a career-high 50 points during the 2016-17 season for Atleticos de San German, a professional basketball league in Porto Rico.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

Best Virginia will host its only summer exhibition game on July 16 at Fairmont State University. The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 - Mylan Park Community Center) and Charleston (July 22 - South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

Best Virginia Roster (So Far)

G Juwan Saten

G Jaysean Paige

G Jamel Morris

F Kevin Jones

F John Flowers

F Devin Ebanks.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

