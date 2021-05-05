EXCLUSIVE: Darius Stills Talks Going Undrafted, Signing with Raiders + Time at WVU

See what the former Mountaineer had to say prior to his first day in Las Vegas

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR AREA304+ FOR EXCLUSIVE WVU CONTENT TODAY!

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, former WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stills (6-1, 278 lbs) played in 43 career games for WVU, including 21 starts. The West Virginia native was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and became WVU's 12th NCAA Consensus All-American in school history in 2020. Stills finished his senior season with 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks in 10 starts.

Earlier this week, Stills sat down for an exclusive interview with SI Mountaineer Maven's Lauren Withrow to discuss his mentality throughout the 2021 NFL Draft, how he's navigating his transition to the NFL, and the significance of his time in Morgantown. You can watch the full interview at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU