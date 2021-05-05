Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

EXCLUSIVE: Darius Stills Talks Going Undrafted, Signing with Raiders + Time at WVU

See what the former Mountaineer had to say prior to his first day in Las Vegas
Author:
Publish date:

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR AREA304+ FOR EXCLUSIVE WVU CONTENT TODAY!

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, former WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stills (6-1, 278 lbs) played in 43 career games for WVU, including 21 starts. The West Virginia native was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and became WVU's 12th NCAA Consensus All-American in school history in 2020. Stills finished his senior season with 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks in 10 starts. 

Earlier this week, Stills sat down for an exclusive interview with SI Mountaineer Maven's Lauren Withrow to discuss his mentality throughout the 2021 NFL Draft, how he's navigating his transition to the NFL, and the significance of his time in Morgantown. You can watch the full interview at the top of this page. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU

Darius Stills Interview
Mountaineers in the Pros

EXCLUSIVE: Darius Stills Talks Going Undrafted, Signing with Raiders + Time at WVU

55BBDB3D-0CC5-4F07-AC4B-05ECF94288CF
Recruiting

WVU Becomes 1st Power Five Offer for 2023 RB Christian Davis

USATSI_15852111_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Fairmont State Star Transfers to Baylor

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 12.45.02 AM
Recruiting

Top 2022 QB, Florida State Commit Locks Down WVU Visit

Alonzo Addae
Football

Alonzo Addae Selected 13th Overall in the CFL Draft

DSC_1253
Football

2021 WVU Football Schedule

USATSI_15382653_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Area304+: Steve Slaton Gives Take on WVU Extending Neal Brown

Chase Behrndt
Mountaineers in the Pros

OFFICIAL: Chase Behrndt Invited to Steelers Rookie Camp