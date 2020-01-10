MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Former WVU Infielder Jedd Gyorko Signs With New Team

Daniel Woods

As reported by the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, former Mountaineer infielder Jedd Gyorko is set to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, pending the results of his physical. 

As a result, Gyorko is now set to be under contract for his eighth season of Major League Baseball with his fourth team since debuting for San Diego in 2013. In addition to a new home in baseball, he will often return close to his original home of Morgantown to play division rival, Pittsburgh.

Gyorko split the 2019 season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting just .174 with a pair of home runs and nine runs batted in while playing in just 62 games and battling injuries throughout the year. After completing one of the greatest careers in West Virginia baseball history, the Morgantown native became a highly touted prospect of the Padres before breaking through into the big leagues during the 2013 season. Serving as a reliable bat and versatile infielder with the ability to play multiple positions, Gyorko has hit at least ten home runs and maintained an average of .240 or better in five of his seven Major League seasons.

Gyorko’s ability to hit left-handed pitching will likely get him on the field early in Milwaukee. With Eric Sogard hitting from the left side for the Brewers, the former Mountaineer will likely split time with him at the hot corner, owing in large part to his strong career numbers against lefties, maintaining an on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage of .796. Coming off of the worst season of his career, it says quite a bit about Gyorko’s respected track record that the Brewers would invest in him to fill a needed role on a team that finished just two games out of first place in the National League Central division in 2019.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Excited to watch him play in 2020

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

Schuyler Callihan

New #WVU offer out to JUCO offensive lineman…

WATCH: Robert C. Byrd’s Crazy Play that Made No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10

Schuyler Callihan

What an insane sequence!

Top 2022 Wide Receiver Grew Up a West Virginia Fan, Has High Interest in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia appears to be in the mix for 2022 Pennsylvania receiver

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

Schuyler Callihan

These results would put WVU in position for a No. 1 seed

WATCH: Matt Rhule's First Words to Will Grier After Being Named Panthers Head Coach

Schuyler Callihan

This had to make Will feel good!

An Advanced Look At Gabe Osabuohien's Importance to WVU Basketball

Daniel Woods

The Arkansas transfer exemplifies what has changed in the Mountaineer program.

West Virginia knocks off Kansas with Huge Fourth Quarter

Quinn Burkitt

Mountaineers cruise to wrap up two-game conference road trip

WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner Info and Details

Schuyler Callihan

Don't miss a great chance to meet the 2020 WVU Baseball team!

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans