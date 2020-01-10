Former WVU Infielder Jedd Gyorko Signs With New Team

As reported by the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, former Mountaineer infielder Jedd Gyorko is set to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, pending the results of his physical.

As a result, Gyorko is now set to be under contract for his eighth season of Major League Baseball with his fourth team since debuting for San Diego in 2013. In addition to a new home in baseball, he will often return close to his original home of Morgantown to play division rival, Pittsburgh.

Gyorko split the 2019 season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting just .174 with a pair of home runs and nine runs batted in while playing in just 62 games and battling injuries throughout the year. After completing one of the greatest careers in West Virginia baseball history, the Morgantown native became a highly touted prospect of the Padres before breaking through into the big leagues during the 2013 season. Serving as a reliable bat and versatile infielder with the ability to play multiple positions, Gyorko has hit at least ten home runs and maintained an average of .240 or better in five of his seven Major League seasons.

Gyorko’s ability to hit left-handed pitching will likely get him on the field early in Milwaukee. With Eric Sogard hitting from the left side for the Brewers, the former Mountaineer will likely split time with him at the hot corner, owing in large part to his strong career numbers against lefties, maintaining an on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage of .796. Coming off of the worst season of his career, it says quite a bit about Gyorko’s respected track record that the Brewers would invest in him to fill a needed role on a team that finished just two games out of first place in the National League Central division in 2019.