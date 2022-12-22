Geno Smith Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

On Wednesday night, the NFL released the 2023 Pro Bowl selections with Seattle Seahawks quarterback, and former West Virginia University signal caller, Geno Smith was named to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

Smith has thrown for a career-best 3,671 yards and a career-high 26 touchdowns this season, including setting a career mark of 367 yards in the win the Las Angeles Rams the first weekend of December.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Smith put up a stellar 111.7 passer rating in October and completed 102 of 147 passes (69.4%) for 1,207 yards and nine touchdowns to just one interception while showing his mobility, scrambling for 143 yards on the ground and a touchdown to earn NFC Player of the Month.

Smith still holds WVU records in season passing touchdowns (42), passing yards (4,385) and completions (369). He also holds the career record in all three categories: career passing touchdowns (98), passing yards (11,662), pass completions (988).

