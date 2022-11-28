Skip to main content
Geno Throws for a Season-High in OT Loss

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for a season-high 328 yards in the overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday evening. 

After throwing an interception midway through the second quarter and his Seahawks trailing 21-13, Smith responded on the following drive, connecting on all five of his passes and was highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Tyler Lockett and the Seahawks were within one. 21-20, with 5:21 left in the first half.

Smith and the Seahawks were trailing by seven midway through the fourth quarter before constructing another touchdown drive. Seattle started the possession giving up a sack, but Smith scrambled for 18 yards on the following play up to the Seahawks 46-yard line. 

A defensive holding call kept the drive alive on a third and six. Two plays later, Smith hit Travis Homer coming out of the backfield for an 18-yard touchdown pass and the Seahawks grabbed a seven-point advantage 34-27 with 5:37 left to play in the game. 

Geno was sacked on the Seahawks final possession of regulation, killing the chance of a game-winning drive. 

The Raiders won the toss in overtime and on the opening drive of overtime, a 56-yard field goal went wide right, giving the Seahawks the ball near midfield. However, Seattle was unable to pick up a first down and punted the ball back to the Raiders. 

On the first play, Josh Jacobs took the handoff and went 86 yards for the touchdown as the Raiders escape Seattle with a win. 

