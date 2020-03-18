How Will Kwiatkoski Fit in Las Vegas?

The Raiders have agreed to signformer West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a $24 million deal that includes $13.5 guaranteed, over three years.

Kwiatkoski was the Raiders' first defensive focus during the legal tampering period and are now currently looking to fill the other two linebacker slots. As of right now, Kwiatkoski will man the middle in Vegas. However, that could be subject to change by the end of free agency.

With the addition of former Rams linebacker, Cory Littleton, the Raiders' are set up to be one of the more dynamic run stopping teams in the league. Perhaps the best part about the Littleton signing, Kwiatkoski will not have to do all the heavy lifting in Vegas.

What is certain is the role that Kwiatkoski is expected to play in Vegas. The Raiders love his ability to step up in the middle and stop the run and he will be able to rush the quarterback when needed.

Kwiatkoski was drafted as project, never a prospect. However, after Bears' linebacker, Danny Trevathan, went down with an injury in week 11, Kwiatkoski slowly shined. It was a process, but every week, Bear fans saw Kwiatkoski progress.

He is still very raw, but the upside is certainly relevant. Raider analyst, Mitchell Renz was stoked by the Raiders' investment. Along with the excitement from Renz, Raider fans took to Twitter to show their school of thought on Kwiatkoski.

The deal is not official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

