Huggins Delivers a Message to WVU Fans

The West Virginia University alumni basketball Best Virginia is preparing for the upcoming TBT with the first round of action for the West Virginia region beginning Sunday July 24 as Best Virginia will square off against Virginia Dream.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins has watched his group of former Mountaineers practice at the Mountaineers practice facility since last Friday. Huggins appeared with his former forward John Flowers in a video released by the Final Fourcast to tell Mountaineer fans to find their way to the Charleston Coliseum to support some of the Mountaineer greats while they compete for the grand prize of over $1 million.

Best Virginia will host a skills camp for kids ages 6-13 in Charleston on July 22 (South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

Best Virginia Roster

G Juwan Saten

G Jaysean Paige

G Jamel Morris

G Teyvon Myers

G Jermaine Haley

G Tamon Scruggs

F Kevin Jones

F John Flowers

F Devin Ebanks

F Tanner McGrew

