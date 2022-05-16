Skip to main content

Jaguars Make Decision on Former WVU Safety Sean Mahone

The journey continues for the former Mountaineer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After going through rookie minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars, former West Virginia safety Sean Mahone is a free agent once again. The team announced a number of moves on Monday afternoon including Mahone being waived. Mahone had signed with the Jaguars as undrafted free agent just a few weeks ago.

Mahone arrived in Morgantown in 2016. After redshirting his freshman season, he made an immediate impact in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big 12 First team for five consecutive seasons, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a William Campbell Trophy Finalist.

His work in the classroom began to match his play on the field the last two seasons, earning All-Big 12 Second team by Pro Football Focus in 2020 and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year at CAT safety.

The Liberty Township, Ohio native finished his Mountaineer career with 220 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and eight pass deflections.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 4.02.03 PM
Football

WVU Officially Welcomes Miami Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan10 minutes ago
USATSI_17772215_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

More Help From Texas On the Way for WVU?

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-15T211425.208
Big 12

MAILBAG: Hoops Starting 5, Another Texas Transfer, NIL, Baseball Projections + MORE

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_18278012_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Dodgers Win in Dramatic Fashion in Michael Grove's MLB Debut

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

Mountaineer Miscues Leads to Beatdown

By Christopher Hall23 hours ago
Jan 22, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins gestures during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Will West Virginia Return to March Madness in 2023?

By Justin BalesMay 15, 2022
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher Michael Grove Set to Make Major League Debut

By Schuyler CallihanMay 15, 2022
Braden Barry
Baseball

Offense Carries Mountaineers Past Sooners to Even Series

By Christopher HallMay 14, 2022