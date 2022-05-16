Jaguars Make Decision on Former WVU Safety Sean Mahone

The journey continues for the former Mountaineer.

After going through rookie minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars, former West Virginia safety Sean Mahone is a free agent once again. The team announced a number of moves on Monday afternoon including Mahone being waived. Mahone had signed with the Jaguars as undrafted free agent just a few weeks ago.

Mahone arrived in Morgantown in 2016. After redshirting his freshman season, he made an immediate impact in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big 12 First team for five consecutive seasons, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a William Campbell Trophy Finalist.

His work in the classroom began to match his play on the field the last two seasons, earning All-Big 12 Second team by Pro Football Focus in 2020 and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year at CAT safety.

The Liberty Township, Ohio native finished his Mountaineer career with 220 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and eight pass deflections.

