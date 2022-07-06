Skip to main content

James Long Steps Away from WVU Tech for New Opportunity

Best Virginia HC and former WVU guard James Long accepts a different role

Former West Virginia University guard James Long is stepping away from his head coaching position at WVU Tech and has accepted the position of COO of Court XIV and General Manager of the Carolina Factory. 

Long will continue to coach Best Virginia this summer. Best Virginia will take on the WVU Tech Men's Basketball team at Fairmont State in an exhibition game on July 16, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Long led the Golden Bears to a 23-8 record in his first season at the helm, including a River States Conference Championship, and was named Rivers States Conference Coach of the Year. He led WVU Tech to a consecutive conference title in 2021, and last season, he guided the program to a 26-6 record and an appearance in the River States Conference Championship. In three seasons, he posted a 62-21 overall record in three seasons. 

In four seasons at West Virginia, Long appeared in 23 games and graduated from WVU with a bachelor's degree in finance while earning Academic All-Big 12 Men's Basketball First Team and the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll. Under the tutelage of Mountaineers head coach and Hall of Famer Bob Huggins he was the video coordinator for two seasons before accepting his first head coach position at West Virginia Tech in 2019.

