Jaysean Paige Returns to Best Virginia

Former West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige joins Best Virginia

Jaysean Paige will return to West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, for the upcoming TBT tournament this summer as announced by the popular podcast The Final Fourcast. The show is hosted by current Best Virginia team members Kevin Jones and John Flowers, making Paige the third member announced for this year's roster.

Paige will make his first appearance with the team since Best Virginia's initial appearance in the tournament in 2019. 

Paige began the 2021-22 season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 16.9 PPG on 45.5% from the field, including 36.6% from three-point range in 14 games (26.2 MPG) for Boston's G League affiliate before the Detroit Pistons signed the Jamestown, NY native on a 10-day contract with a hardship exception due to health and safety protocols within the franchise. He made one appearance and dished an assist and grabbed a rebound.

Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige (5) dunks the ball at the end of regulation to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum.

Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige (5) dunks the ball at the end of regulation to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum.

Prior to the season, Paige played for teams in Germany, North Macedonia, England, Hungary, and Puerto Rico. He also had a previous stint with Maine during the 2019/20 campaign.

In his two-year career at West Virginia, Paige averaged 9.7 points per game. He averaged 13.7 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his senior season.

