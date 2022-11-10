JC Goes for Career-Highs in Bucks Win

Jevon Carter went for a career-high 36-points and 12 assists, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their 10th win of the season on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nov 9, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Carter got the Bucks going from the outset, hitting a pair of threes to wipe a 4-0 deficit and give his club a 6-4 advantage. He went 4-6 from the field in the first quarter with all four field goals coming from behind the arc.

Carter continued his offensive output in the second quarter with nine points, highlighted by crossing over Luguentz Dort and burying a fadeaway jumper from the top of the key on his way to 21 first half points.

The former West Virginia University guard went for 11 points in the second half, upping his total to 32 before the action went into overtime.

Carter hit the first bucket in overtime for the Bucks to grab the early two-point edge, 121-119, and set a new career-high 34 points.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a three with 0.6 remaining for the 126-125 lead.

Bucks forward Brooke Lopez was fouled on a tip in attempt but went 1-2 from the line and the game went into overtime number two.

Carter, again, hit the first field goal of the second overtime period, driving down the left side of the lane and flipping it off the backboard and in as the shot clock expired for the two-point advantage, 128-126.

Bucks guard Grayson Allen closed the game out from the line, going 5-6 from the line as the Bucks grabbed win No. 10 136-132.

Carter shot 15-27 from the field, including 5-10 from three-point range, setting a career-high 36 points while dishing 12 assists, grabbing four rebounds and a steal on the night.

