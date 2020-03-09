Jevon Carter Helps Suns Outlast Bucks

Jevon Carter finished with 12 points and four rebounds on Sunday, helping the Suns defeat the Giannis-less Bucks. However, as everyone knows by now, numbers can and will lie, so let's take a more in-depth approach to Carter's performance.

Offensive Grade: A

The biggest issue with Carter is hitting from behind the arc. In a game where Phoenix has five guys scoring at ease, Carter isn't going to be getting the majority of the work load. However, his shot attempts should rise significantly.

For example, during Sunday night's game, Carter got six looks from the perimeter. He only made two. Now, going 2/6 from the perimeter is nothing to be ashamed of. It is however, the main reason Carter doesn't get the ball more around the perimeter. His teammates just don't pass, or don't have trust.

So, offensively, I have zero concern giving Carter an A. He shot 50% from the floor and scored when called upon. He looked exquisite once again running the floor in transition. As well as possessing incredible spacing. While defensively Carter clearly knows what he is doing, it appears that he has a good idea of what to do on the other end as well.

Defensive Grade: C

Woah, Mr. Carter, if you are reading this, let me explain. To begin, this game possessed a case of the modern day NBA. Meaning, there was almost next to no defense played at all. And anytime a team hangs 131, it becomes clear that defense wasn't the focus.

With that being said, Carter carried the defensive effort for Phoenix, all game. No, seriously, if you watched this game, you would understand. Carter looked to help fill spaces and close off gaps. He was easily the most pro-active guy on the floor. He picked up Donte DiVincenzo and guarded him for the majority of the contest, as well as, Eric Bledsoe. He did a great job on them, but once again, just not much help defense from his counterparts.

I would love to give Carter an A, simply because of how hard he played, but we must stay objective. Early in the fourth, Carter was defending DiVincenzo and got caught in a ball fake which attributed to him getting held up on the screen. This resulted in a big-time DiVincenzo three pointer, cutting the lead to nine. Perhaps the only reason his defensive grade wasn't a B or even an A.

In the last game recap of Carter, head coach Monty Williams was brought up. Specifically because, Williams pulled Carter in the final minutes of the loss to Toronto. However, big shoutout to coach Williams for leaving Carter in for crunch time on Sunday. Coming to the conclusion that the Suns and Williams have put some stock into the late game effectiveness that Carter brings to the table.

Please follow me on twitter @HALK_35 and interact with me

Check out my podcast: My Take, UR Take