Jevon Carter Loads Up the Box Score in Suns Loss

Anthony G. Halkias

The Phoenix Suns were defeated by the Trailblazers, 121-105, on Tuesday. Jevon Carter entered into the game with his team trailing, however, that didn't stop the swiss-army knife from filling up the stat sheet. In 23 minutes, Carter finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal. 

Offensive Rating: C+

Carter shot just 25% from the floor and just 33% from behind the arc, earning him a C+. Now, once again, Carter filled spacing the way he needs to. He also played well in transition, moved off the ball and found other alternative ways to be effective. 

The shot just wasn't there for Carter and that is fine. It doesn't have to be. However, it does need to be better than 25%. The only inconsistency in Carter's game, is his shooting. Giving credit where credit is due, Carter did prove he can hit shots with a hand in his face. However, he has to be able to start knocking down those open looks at a higher clip. 

Defensive Rating: A++++++++

It's about time that Carter earns an A+ for his relentless effort on the defensive end. While shooting has been inconsistent, defense hasn't, at least for Carter. 

Last night, Carter's defense was exquisite and flawless. He really couldn't have done much better on that end. He reads switches well and knows what he is doing. This isn't anything new. However, what is new, is guarding guys at the NBA level. While watching, you can just feel the confidence dripping off of Carter. He guards players with a certain look, you know that look. A look that Mountaineer fans have seen a million times.

Regardless of the loss, Carter continues to prove his worth in Phoenix. As well as, proving that Monty Williams should have promoted him prior to the 65th game of the season. 

