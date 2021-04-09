Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Karl Joseph Returns to the Raiders

Karl Joseph reunites with the Raiders
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph returns to the Raiders organization after a year with the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, Joseph appeared in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns, racking up 67 tackles, 46 of which were solo, two tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and four pass breakups.

Joseph was selected 14th overall by the Oakland Raiders, who now reside in Las Vegans, in the 2016 NFL Draft. He accumulated 236 tackles (174 solos) in his first four seasons, including eight tackles for a loss and 15 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

The Orlando, Florida native was an All-Big 12 First Team selection for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2014. He had five interceptions in the first four games in his senior year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. 

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium
