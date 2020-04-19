Kenny Robinson Named as Top Safety Sleeper in 2020 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft is less than a week away, many draft experts are finalizing their final mock drafts. The Draft Network's, Joe Marino, named former West Virginia star Kenny Robinson as his top draft sleeper at the safety position. Marino spoke very highly of Robinson and could see him going in one of the later rounds.

After two years playing under Dana Holgorsen in Morgantown, Robinson was expelled from West Virginia University due to an academic violation of the school’s code of conduct.

He was on pace to be one of the top defensive backs to come through West Virginia after registering seven interceptions and 84 solo tackles through his two college seasons.

Initially, Robinson placed his name in the transfer portal before placing his name in the XFL draft.

The St. Louis Battlehawks selected Robinson in the draft with the 39th overall pick. As a free safety, he made the most of his opportunity, intercepting a pair of passes and tallying 21 tackles including a sack in five games.

The XFL was forced to shut down as well as file for bankruptcy this past March after only five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple outlets announced that Robinson has received phone calls throughout the NFL Draft process from the Eagles, Jaguars, Rams, Chargers, and Chiefs. While many teams don't expect to be calling for Robinson until day three, look for any of these teams to take a chance on him.

