MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Kenny Robinson Named as Top Safety Sleeper in 2020 NFL Draft

Quinn Burkitt

With the NFL Draft is less than a week away, many draft experts are finalizing their final mock drafts. The Draft Network's, Joe Marino, named former West Virginia star Kenny Robinson as his top draft sleeper at the safety position. Marino spoke very highly of Robinson and could see him going in one of the later rounds. 

After two years playing under Dana Holgorsen in Morgantown, Robinson was expelled from West Virginia University due to an academic violation of the school’s code of conduct. 

He was on pace to be one of the top defensive backs to come through West Virginia after registering seven interceptions and 84 solo tackles through his two college seasons. 

Initially, Robinson placed his name in the transfer portal before placing his name in the XFL draft. 

The St. Louis Battlehawks selected Robinson in the draft with the 39th overall pick. As a free safety, he made the most of his opportunity, intercepting a pair of passes and tallying 21 tackles including a sack in five games.  

The XFL was forced to shut down as well as file for bankruptcy this past March after only five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple outlets announced that Robinson has received phone calls throughout the NFL Draft process from the Eagles, Jaguars, Rams, Chargers, and Chiefs. While many teams don't expect to be calling for Robinson until day three, look for any of these teams to take a chance on him. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Quinn Burkitt @QuinnBurkitt

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Let's hope his NFL career ends up being better than his WVU & XFL 'careers', right? Seems like he can use a break right about now!

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Tshiebwe Leave West Virginia?

Last week, Oscar Tshiebwe decided to test NBA waters after he submitted paperwork to the NBA, but what exactly does this mean?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

If Huggins Could Bring Back One Mountaineer Legend, Who Should it Be?

The Mountaineers have a lone scholarship remaining for next season, we take a look at which West Virginia legend should be taken for a National Championship run.

Quinn Burkitt

by

Mmaker2

WATCH: West Virginia Signee Kedrian Johnson Highlights

The Mountaineers are getting an elite junior college shooter in Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Tynice Martin Selected by L.A. Sparks in the 2020 WNBA Draft

West Virginia guard Tynice Martin was selected by the Sparks in the 2020 WNBA Draft

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

WVU Football Records That May Never Be Broken

Some stats are just impossible to top

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Mazey Chosen for Furfari Award

West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey named Furfari Award Winner

Christopher Hall

WATCH: WVU Football Releases Electrifying Hype Video for 2020 Season

This will get you ready for some Mountaineer football

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

2021 Wide Receiver Includes West Virginia in Top 15

Speedy wide receiver has turned his attention to WVU, others

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Holds Unique Virtual Spring Alumni Game

The Mountaineers found a way to get their spring game in despite the pandemic

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: Ohio State Transfer Luther Muhammad Chooses Destination

A decision has been made

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe