Manoah Earns AL Rookie of the Month

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced Toronto Blue Jays rookie starting pitcher Alek Manoah as the American League Rookie of the Month.

Manoah went 4-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings over the final month of the season while The Blue Jays were fighting for a postseason spot. Toronto won all six of his starts, including four big wins against the postseason contender A's, Yankees and Rays.

In September, the former West Virginia hurler had two 10 strikeout performances, tossing an eight-inning one-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays on the 13th and went seven innings on Saturday versus the Baltimore Orioles, allowing just one hit and a run.

