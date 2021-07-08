Sports Illustrated home
Manoah is MLB's Hottest Rookie

He has put up dominating numbers in the last two weeks to earn MLB's Hottest Rookie
On Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com named the hottest rookies of the last two weeks and Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah sits atop the list. 

The former Mountaineer hurler only made two starts in the past couple of weeks. He set a franchise record in his last outing with seven consecutive strikeouts in a 10 K performance last Friday against Tampa Bay. In the last two dominating appearances, Monoah tossed 13 innings without allowing an earned run with 16 strikeouts. 

On the season, Monaoah holds a club record 43 strikeouts in a rookies first seven starts on the season. He has a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA.

MLB Hottest Rookies of the Last 2 Weeks

1. Alek Manoah - 13 innings / 16 K

2. Eric Haase - 9 G / BA .323/ 4 HR

3. Adolis Garcia - 13 G / BA .294 / 3 HR

4. Tyler Stephenson - 11 G / BA .353 / 1 HR

5. Andrew Vaughn - 12 G / BA .324 / 2 HR

6. Jonathan India - 12 G / BA .293 

7. James Kaprielian - 19 innings / 20 K

8. Trevor Rogers - 15.2 innings / 23 K

9. Chas McCormick - 8 G / BA .316 / 2 HR

10. Trevor Larnach - 10 G / BA .286 / 2 HR

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts after being thrown out of the game in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Manoah is MLB's Hottest Rookie

