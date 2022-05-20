Manoah Receiving Early Cy Young Votes

On Thursday, MLB.com released its first Cy Young Poll of the season, with 70 participants casting a vote, placing Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher and former West Virginia Mountaineers ace, Alek Manoah, sitting fourth in the American League, while teammate Kevin Gausman came in second.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Manoah, in just his second season, is tied for second in Major League Baseball in quality starts with six. His four wins on the year rank fifth, along with his 1.71 ERA, and his .881 WHIP ranks sixth.

Despite not collecting a win in May, Manoah has an ERA of 2.12 in 17 innings of work with 14 strikeouts in three appearances.

The Homestead FL, native is building off a rookie season where he broke the Blue Jays club record for strikeouts in the first 13 appearances with 78, setting the pace to become the fastest in Blue Jays history to get to 100 strikeouts in 17 appearances. In the midst of it all, he set a club record of seven consecutive strikeouts against the Rays in July. He finished the 2021 season 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings

American League

1. Justin Verlander (5-1, 1.38 ERA) - Houston Astros

2. Kevin Gausman (3-3, 2.52 ERA) - Toronto Blue Jays

3. Nestor Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA) - New York Yankees

4. Alek Manoah (4-1, 1.71 ERA) - Toronto Blue Jays

5. Shane McClanahan (3-2, 2.33 ERA) - Tampa Bay Rays

National League

1. Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.77 ERA) - Milwaukee Brewers

2. Pablo Lopez (4-1, 1.05 ERA) - Miami Marlins

3. Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.66 ERA) - New York Mets

4. Carlos Rodon (4-2, 1.80 ERA) - San Francisco Giants

5. Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.20 ERA) - San Diego Padres

