WATCH: Mario Alford Dashes 98-Yards for the TD

Former West Virginia receiver Mario Alford recorded his first career kickoff return for a touchdown on Saturday.

The Edmonton Elks grabbed their first lead of the day over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, 17-14 with 22 seconds remaining in the first half after orchestrating a four play 70-yard drive in 30 seconds. Then, Saskatchewan receiver Mario Alford returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards and regained the Saskatchewan lead.

The situation drew a parallel to Alford's first career kickoff return as a Mountaineer when he tied the game against No. 2 Alabama in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff on a 100-yard return, tying the game at 10 with 1:31 remaining in the half. However, Bama was able to get a field goal before the break and went on to grab the win 33-23.

However, the fortunes favored the Roughriders as Alford and Saskatchewan took down Edmonton 34-23.

This is the second touchdown for Alford of the season. A few weeks ago, he returned a missed field goal versus Toronto.

