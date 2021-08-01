Sports Illustrated home
Means Bounces Back and Picks up the W

He struggled in his first two appearances since returning from injury but comes back strong to grab his fifth win of the season
After two tough outings, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means tosses six innings, allowing just one run, and registered six strikeouts in the Orioles 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday evening, picking up his fifth win of the season. 

The lefty struggled in his first two starts following an early exit on June 5 with left deltoid tightness, giving up nine runs in just 11.2 innings in those contests, a far contrast from the league-leading 2.05 ERA heading into June. 

Jul 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) pitches in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Means threw three scoreless innings before allowing a home run in the fourth against Detroit, but the savvy veteran never got rattled, remained locked in, relinquishing just one hit in his final two innings. 

The former West Virginia hurler dropped his ERA to 2.84 on the year with the performance and increased his strikeout total to 79. 

